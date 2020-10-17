Top news of the day: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern wins re-election in a landslide; Chirag Paswan sees a BJP-LJP government in Bihar, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The mandate means Ms. Ardern, 40, could form the first single-party government in decades, and face the challenge of delivering on the progressive transformation she promised but failed to deliver in her first term, where Labour shared power with a nationalist party.

Bihar Assembly elections | We will see a BJP-LJP government, says Chirag Paswan

In an interview over the phone, LJP president Chirag Paswan speaks to The Hindu about the political turmoil after his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s death and BJP leaders’ comments against him.

Bihar Assembly elections | BJP dares Congress to mention Article 370 restoration in manifesto

Whatever be the issue, the Congress praises Pakistan and China, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged while taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar Assembly elections | Grand Alliance promises jobs to youths, end farm laws

Nitish Kumar government was the first in the country to do away with the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) Act in 2006, says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Prime Minister said every step in the logistics, delivery and administration should be put in place rigorously and it must include advanced planning of cold storage chains, distribution network, monitoring mechanism, advance assessment and preparation of ancillary equipment required, such as vails, syringes etc, said a Central government release.

Phase 3 trials of the vaccine are already underway in Russia and UAE.

Of the complaints,1,347 were disposed of. There were 1,152 beyond the Lokpal’s jurisdiction.

The book, called Voice of Millions, was published earlier this year but is yet to be launched formally. What makes the essay more poignant is that Mukherjee was due to address another session of Bangladesh Parliament, this time a Special Session on March 22-23 to mark the Mujibur Rahman centenary, and also to attend the book’s launch. However, the functions in Dhaka were put off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Sharif was addressing the first show of strength by the alliance of 11 opposition parties — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — in Gujranwala, some 80 km from Lahore, late on October 16 via video link from London.

David Beasley told a virtual UN press conference that the global wealth of some 2,200 billionaires rose by about $2 trillion between April and July as the pandemic raged.

Meanwhile, new restrictions went into effect in several other European nations in an effort to staunch the resurgence of the pandemic.

During his tenure, OnePlus has launched several flagships, starting with the OnePlus One in 2014 to the most recent OnePlus 8T.

IPL 2020 | Rampaging Mumbai up against Gayle-inspired Punjab

They have been in rampaging form with five straight wins but Mumbai Indians can ill afford to be complacent against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab side in their IPL game in Dubai on October 18.

IPL 2020 | KKR aim to sort out batting woes under new captain in clash against SRH

A new captain in the saddle, Kolkata Knight Riders would look to sort out their batting woes and strive for consistency when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League clash in Abu Dhabi on October 18.