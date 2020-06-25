Top news of the day: CBSE, ICSE cancel pending exams; never attempted to change status quo along LAC, says India, and more

The Class XII students can opt for assessment scheme to be notified by CBSE shortly or they can opt to appear in exams when conditions become conducive, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta informed a Supreme Court Bench. Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had conveyed their inability to conduct CBSE exams. | IIT-Bombay to go completely online next semester, other IITs likely to follow suit

Ladakh face-off | Never attempted to change status quo along LAC, says India

Continuation of current situation will further vitiate atmosphere, the Ministry of external Affairs says. “China amassing large number of troops since early May and India had to make counter deployment,” it adds. “Conduct of Chinese side along LAC is reflective of complete disregard to existing agreements.” | Congress seeks virtual Parliament session to discuss issue

India registered its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on June 25, recording close to 17,000 coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

“Emergency was imposed on the country exactly 45 years ago. I salute the people who fought for the protection of India’s democracy and faced torture,” Mr. Modi tweeted in Hindi. | It took a national uprising to roll back Emergency: Venkaiah | Congress hits back describing BJP’s rule as ‘government of two people’

Nine days after withdrawing support, the National People’s Party (NPP) on June 25 confirmed its return to the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur. Two others among nine MLAs, including three of the BJP who had pulled out of the government on June 17, also left the Opposition Congress and rejoined the saffron party camp.

The militants were encircled in a pre-dawn operation launched jointly by the Army, the police and the CRPF. The hiding militants opened fire on the search party, triggering an encounter. | 5 militant associates linked to LeT held in Budgam

The statement from the outfit came three days after Nedan Singh was kidnapped in Chamkani district of Paktia in the second such incident in recent months.

“I think that the United States has benefited greatly over the years by successive waves of immigration and most particularly the skilled workers that have been coming in under these H-1B visas and L-1 one visas that have enabled necessary talent to come in and augment American workers in support of technology fields,” Nisha Desai Biswal, president of U.S. India Business Council, said.

Beyond recruiting hackers at conferences, the indictment accuses the WikiLeaks founder of conspiring with members of hacking groups known as LulzSec and Anonymous.

Well Number 5 at Baghjan caught fire less than a fortnight after it experienced a blowout – uncontrolled escape of natural gas at great speed – on May 27. The well is close to the Maguri-Motapung wetland, which is within the eco-sensitive zone of the fragile Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. | Rising river may affect Assam blowout well control operations

“Sanjita (Chanu) is absolved of all the doping charges by the international federation, so we will have to abide by the Delhi High Court order and consider her for the Arjuna award,” a Sports Ministry source told PTI. | Cricketer Clare Connor to be first female Marylebone Cricket Club president in 233 years