Top news of the day: Mamata Banerjee asks Narendra Modi to rethink on CAA and NRC, controlled implosions bring down two illegal apartment complexes in Kerala, and more

Mamata Banerjee meets Narendra Modi; asks him to rethink CAA and NRC
The brief meeting between the two leaders took place soon after Mr. Modi arrived amidst massive protests against him on the issue of CAA and NRC in different parts of Kolkata.
Controlled implosions bring down two illegal apartment complexes in Kerala
Kochi’s H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, the apartments built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules at Maradu, were knocked down using emulsion explosives. | Watch: When Maradu’s luxury apartments were reduced to rubble
CAA discriminatory and divisive law; NPR is ‘disguised NRC’, says Sonia Gandhi
Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, she said thousands of young men and women, especially students have realized the “grave harm” that implementation of the new Citizenship law will cause.
JNUSU claims police ignored messages about mob’s presence in varsity on January 5
It also alleged that the RSS-affiliated ABVP was involved in attacking women students and JNUSU office-bearers last week.
MHA says 34 lakh OCI cards issued, declines to detail cancellations
The OCI scheme has been operational since December 2, 2005.
Supreme Court to hear Nirbhaya case convicts’ curative plea on January 14
A bench of Justices N.V. Ramana, Arun Mishra, R.F. Nariman, R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh at 1.45 p.m.
‘I wished I were dead’: Iran’s Guard commander accepts responsibility for Ukraine plane shootdown
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander on Saturday said his unit accepts “full responsibility” for the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane.
Oman names Culture Minister as successor to Sultan Qaboos
The announcement came as Omanis lined the streets of the capital, Muscat, to catch a glimpse of the motorcade carrying the body of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died hours earlier at the age of 79.
Amazon boss Bezos to face protests from traders during India trip
The Confederation of All India Traders, a group representing roughly 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers, said it will protest across 300 cities during Bezos’ stay in the country.
ICC T20I rankings: Rahul is top-ranked Indian batsman, Kohli moves up
The ICC T20 rankings were updated after the conclusion of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka, which Kohli’s men won 2-0.