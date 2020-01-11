Top news of the day: Mamata Banerjee asks Narendra Modi to rethink on CAA and NRC, controlled implosions bring down two illegal apartment complexes in Kerala, and more

The brief meeting between the two leaders took place soon after Mr. Modi arrived amidst massive protests against him on the issue of CAA and NRC in different parts of Kolkata.

One of the two towers of the Alfa Serene apartment complex at Maradu in Kochi crumbles following an implosion on January 11, 2010. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Kochi’s H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, the apartments built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules at Maradu, were knocked down using emulsion explosives. | Watch: When Maradu’s luxury apartments were reduced to rubble

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, she said thousands of young men and women, especially students have realized the “grave harm” that implementation of the new Citizenship law will cause.

It also alleged that the RSS-affiliated ABVP was involved in attacking women students and JNUSU office-bearers last week.

The OCI scheme has been operational since December 2, 2005.

A bench of Justices N.V. Ramana, Arun Mishra, R.F. Nariman, R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh at 1.45 p.m.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander on Saturday said his unit accepts “full responsibility” for the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

The announcement came as Omanis lined the streets of the capital, Muscat, to catch a glimpse of the motorcade carrying the body of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died hours earlier at the age of 79.

The Confederation of All India Traders, a group representing roughly 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers, said it will protest across 300 cities during Bezos’ stay in the country.

The ICC T20 rankings were updated after the conclusion of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka, which Kohli’s men won 2-0.