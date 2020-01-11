TMC youth wing to protest during Mamata’s meeting with Modi

Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the youth wing of Mamata Banerjee-led party will be holding a protest near the Governor's House at 4 pm on Saturday, even as she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi around the same time.

After the meeting, Ms. Banerjee is expected to walk to the nearby Rani Rashmani road around 5 pm to join the TMCP's sit-in demonstration.

Senior TMC leaders said there was “nothing wrong in it.”

“Why is it a problem? Can’t the Chief Minister meet the Prime Minister?,” asked Subrata Bakshi, a senior TMC leader.

Mr. Bakshi was stationed at an enclosure diagonally opposite Governor’s House at the outer edge of Rani Rashmani road where the TMC’s students’ wing will demonstrate from morning.

The “sit-in demonstration” is directed against Mr. Modi.

“Is there a doubt that it is against him [Mr. Modi],” asked Mr. Bakshi.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed around Governor’s House stretching almost up to the edge of the river to prohibit any large-scale assembly, the police officials said.

However, Section 144 has not been imposed on the other side of the road, where the TMC’s stage is raised to protest against the visit.

The protest is also directed against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Meanwhile, civil society activists largely comprising students, have brought out multiple rallies from various parts of the city which are expected to converge near Governor's House.

Mr. Modi will land at Kolkata airport around 3 pm. He will later be flown in to the city in a helicopter.

He is expected to land at the Race Course, adjacent to Eastern Command Headquarters and drive the two-km distance to Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister is expected to meet Mr. Modi before he starts his engagements in the city at Governor’s House, early in the evening.

The area, with giant billboards of Mr. Modi, has been sanitised by the joint forces of security.

Water cannons are placed strategically along the stretch, particularly behind the TMC’s stage.

However, the student leaders of the TMC are not expecting a huge turnout.

However, more than two dozen civil society groups, human rights organisations, social groups and activists are expected to throng the stretch, protesting against CAA, which came “into force” from Friday.

The activists will protest against the implementation of the NRC and Mr. Modi’s visit.

Both Kolkata Police and Rapid Action Force personnel are guarding the stretch between the helipad and Governor’s House.

The entire area has been cordoned off with temporary barricades made of bamboo. Movement of vehicles will be stopped closer to Mr. Modi’s visit, the police officials said.