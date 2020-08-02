Top news of the day: Home Minister Amit Shah, T.N. Governor test positive for COVID-19; won’t impose any language through new education policy, says Education Minister, and more

Mr. Shah has requested people who had come in contact with him to isolate and get themselves tested for COVID-19.

“As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team from Kauvery Hospital,” stated a health bulletin from the private hospital in Chennai.

Ms. Varun, 62, died days after testing positive for COVID-19, the government said.

The 77-year-old actor, who was admitted to Nanavati hospital along with son Abhishek after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 11, expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for their continued support and prayers.

There are health problems other than COVID-19 that need attention, and this lockdown has disrupted all these health-related activities. So people are really suffering, Dr. Sanjay Rai says.

National Education Policy 2020 | Won’t impose any language, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweets in Tamil

Mr. Nishank’s clarification, through a tweet in Tamil, comes in the backdrop of opposition to NEP in Tamil Nadu on the grounds that the policy allegedly imposed Hindi and Sanskrit.

Four rounds of talks have been held so far to de-escalate from the build-up areas in Galwan Valley, Gogra-Hot Springs and Finger area along the Pangong Tso (lake) in Ladakh sector along the LAC.

Ram temple ceremony | Confusion over invite to Advani

Senior aides of the former Deputy Prime Minister confirmed to The Hindu that an invitation was yet to be received but sources in the Trust said arrangements were being made for the leader’s participation via videoconference.

Citizenship Amendment Act | Home Ministry seeks three more months to frame rules

Rules for any legislation should be framed within six months of presidential assent or an extension must be sought. The President gave his assent to the legislation on December 12, 2019.

Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba, who is serving life term in a jail in Maharashtra for links with Maoists, has lost his ailing mother even as his lawyer made an unsuccessful last attempt to get him to see her through video-conferencing.

Facebook said it has put a global block on certain accounts controlled by supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro implicated in a fake news inquiry, a day after it was fined for not complying with a Supreme Court judge's order to do so.

CBDT chief also set a monthly target of disposing of pending appeals.

The men’s IPL will be held between September 19 and November 8 or 10 (final date yet to be locked in) in the UAE due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The women’s IPL will also be fit in to the schedule, according to the BCCI chief.