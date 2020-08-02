Ram Temple ceremony: Confusion over invite to Advani

Amid massive preparations for the ‘bhoomi poojan’ (ground- breaking ceremony) for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya slated for August 5, confusion prevails over whether the architect of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement, former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, has received an invitation to participate in the ceremony.
Senior aides of Mr. Advani confirmed to The Hindu that an invitation was yet to be received from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up for the construction of the Ram Temple.
Also Read | Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’ not required amid pandemic: Raj Thackeray
On the other hand, sources in the Trust said that arrangements were being made for Mr. Advani’s participation in the event via videoconference as his age and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic made it risky for him to attend in person. “Phone calls were made on Saturday and an invitation from the general secretary of the Trust will be issued soon,” said a source.
Mr. Advani’s office has denied that even such an arrangement has been mooted as yet.
Other leaders associated with the movement, former Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharati have both received an invite, and have declared that they shall attend in person and be in Ayodhya from August 4 itself.
Last week, Mr. Advani deposed before a special CBI Court in Lucknow via videoconference to answer questions pertaining to a case on the destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath