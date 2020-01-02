Today’s top news pictures

Severe flooding hit Indonesia’s capital as residents were celebrating the New Year, killing many, displacing thousands and forcing the closure of a domestic airport.
A boy swims in the floodwaters at the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 2, 2020. Photo: REUTERS
The process of counting of votes polled in the two-phased rural local bodies held on December 27 and 30 in Tamil Nadu began on January 2, 2019.
Polling officials start sorting ballot papers at Vasavi Arts College at Chithode in Erode district in Tamil Nadu. Photo: M. Govarthan