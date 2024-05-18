PM Modi, INDIA bloc leaders trade barbs, cross swords in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, engaged in a showdown in Mumbai on May 17 ahead of the city heading to polls on May 20. They exchanged barbs over corruption, Hindutva, the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, Article 370 and the Constitution.

In response to The Hindu Editorial, Manipur government says it’s not biased against any community

Responding to an editorial published in The Hindu on May 15 titled “Lame excuses: On Manipur and the ethnic conflict”, on the N. Biren Singh-led government’s insistence to blame “illegal immigration” for the ongoing ethnic conflict, the Manipur government on May 17 doubled down on its position, saying in a press release that the government’s drive to identify illegal immigrants had bothered them and this was “one of the reasons for the violence that broke out in Manipur”.

Why delay in uploading turnout data, Supreme Court asks Election Commission

The Supreme Court on Friday orally asked the Election Commission (EC) to explain its inability to immediately upload on its website authenticated, scanned and legible account of votes recorded booth-wise after each phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections.

Enforcement Directorate tells Supreme Court it has evidence of Arvind Kejriwal’s hawala links

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it had unearthed direct evidence of “chats” between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and hawala operators through whom kickbacks in the liquor policy case were paid.

Personally overseeing steps to combat forest fires, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday recorded the assurance given by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi that she and her fellow officers were personally looking into efforts to prevent and combat forest fires in the State.

JMM chief Shibu Soren suspends two MLAs, including daughter-in-law Sita Soren

Taking disciplinary action against rebel leaders, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren on Friday suspended two party MLAs for six years each.

Nearly 6 million trees disappeared from farmlands in three years, says satellite mapping study

In a mere three years, from 2019 to 2022, India may have lost close to 5.8 million full-grown trees in agricultural lands, says a satellite-imagery based analysis by researchers at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and published this week in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Sustainability.

Important for India to attend Swiss Conference, play role in conveying message to Russia: Swiss Foreign Secretary Fasel

India has not “determined its attendance” at next month’s Ukraine Peace Conference in Switzerland, repeated the Ministry of External Affairs, as Swiss Foreign Secretary Alexandre Fasel met with his counterparts in Delhi for another attempt to secure India’s participation.

BJP’s freebie offers are not sustainable, says BJD leader V.K. Pandian

The Biju Janata Dal’s election promise of free power to 90% households in Odisha has a sound financial reasoning backing it, with provisions made for it in the State budget, party leader and 5T chairman V.K. Pandian said on Friday. Speaking exclusively to The Hindu, he said that what had shocked him was the BJP’s poll promise of a ₹50,000 “voucher” for two crore women in the State.

IPL-17: MI vs LSG: Pooran’s pyrotechnics help Super Giants finish on a high

It’s not for nothing that Nicholas Pooran is rated so highly in white-ball cricket. At the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians on Friday, the Caribbean power-hitter’s blitz (75, 29b, 5x4, 8x6) piloted Lucknow Super Giants to 214 for six and set up an 18-run win in its final IPL fixture of the season.