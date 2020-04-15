You are in my State, you are safe: CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said a rumour on running of outstation trains possibly led to a gathering of migrant labourers in large numbers outside Bandra station in the afternoon. The CM said the State was investigating what triggered the commotion and those playing politics at such a time would be punished by law.

“The reason is they (migrant labourers) felt that the trains would start operating on April 14 and they could go home. But someone must have put this (about trains starting on April 14) in their mind,” he said in his social media address in Marathi and Hindi. Even though that was not the reality, he said, the State government was in talks with the Centre to check the possibility of such trains.

Addressing migrant workers, Mr. Thackeray said, “You are not in a lock-up. This is lockdown. You are in Maharashtra, at a safe place. You need not worry about anything. You are in my State. We are taking care of you. The day lockdown is lifted, not only me, but the Centre too will help you go home. But this is the time to take challenges head-on as Indians.”

The CM said around 5.5 to 6 lakh migrant labourers were being taken care of by the State. “But they are still stressed. I urge them to not go into panic mode. We don’t want you all to stay locked down. We aren’t happy in telling you this. Stay here, stay calm. Let’s face the challenge of novel coronavirus together.”

“Don’t play politics in this. We will not tolerate any such act. Don’t spread misinformation. If anyone is doing it, it will be strictly dealt with,” he warned.

Mr. Thackeray also said the State government had sought permission from the Centre for convalescent plasma therapy. “As the Prime Minister had said that developers should come forward, we have started this. If we get permission, we will find the remedy soon and show the way to the world.”

Recalling his appeal to ex-servicemen, retired ward boys and nurses to help the State in the fight against COVID-19, the CM said the government had received 21,000 applications till now. “This shows that we all are united in this fight. We are currently in the process to sort out names and will contact soon.” He also said, “A six-month-old child Tanishk More has defeated coronavirus. I spoke to his mother. I also spoke to a 83-year-old woman, who too defeated the virus. If these two can defeat, then we can.”

Reiterating that the post-corona task is to bring the State’s economy back on track, Mr. Thackeray said along with the Cabinet sub-committee, the government had appointed an experts’ committee of Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, Dr. Vijay Kelkar, Deepak Parekh, and Ajit Ranade to tackle financial challenges.