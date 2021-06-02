States

With nearly 36,000 recoveries, Maharashtra’s active cases fall to 2.30 lakh

A shopkeeper places a sari on a hanger after all non-essential shops were allowed to remain open between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Dadar in Mumbai on Tuesday.  

With 35,949 recoveries on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s active case tally dipped below 2.50 lakh to reach 2,30,681. In its lowest case surge since the second week of March, the State recorded 14,123 new COVID-19 cases.

There was a sharp spike in the fatalities, however, with 854 deaths being added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 340 occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 137 were from the past week. As many as 377 fatalities had been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department.

The total death toll has now risen to 96,198 with the State’s case fatality rate climbing to 1.67%.

The State’s total cases have touched 57,61,015 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 54,31,319 with the recovery rate rising to 94.28%.

“Of a total 3,52,77,653 laboratory samples tested thus far, 57,61,015 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.33%) have returned positive with over 2.02 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported 1,500 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,18,658. As per the State Health Department figures, 24 deaths were recorded as the fatality toll rose to 12,507. According to district authorities, the active cases have dipped below 27,000 while the death count has exceeded 16,900.

Mumbai recorded 830 new cases to take its total tally to 7,06,118 while the active count has declined further to 20,147. As many as 23 fatalities took the city’s toll to 14,849.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur continued to register big surges, with more than 1,300 new cases taking its total cases to 1,15,500 of whom 18,590 are active. Forty deaths saw the toll go up to 3,525.

Satara added 1,535 new cases and 28 deaths, taking its total case tally to 1,66,938 of whom 20,777 are active. Its death toll has climbed to 3,165.

Ahmednagar logged 28 deaths and nearly 1,000 cases as its fatality count rose to 3,187 and the total tally reached 2,52,275 of whom 10,905 are active.

While Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a low surge of 292 new cases, a high fatality spike of 43 deaths were recorded. The total case tally stands at 3,87,864. The active cases declined to 8,059 while its death toll touched 4,748.


