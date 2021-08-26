Maharashtra’s active tally goes up again as cases surpass recoveries

212 more succumb to COVID-19; Mumbai sees higher-than-usual surge of 342 cases

After a sustained recovery spree for more than a week, Maharashtra’s active cases rose again with the State reporting 5,031 new COVID-19 cases against just 4,380 patients being discharged. The active case tally has climbed to 50,183.

A spike of 212 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,36,571. The case fatality rate went up to 2.12%. The total cases have reached 64,37,680 while the cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,47,414 with the recovery rate standing at 97.04%.

“Of a total 5,28,40,805 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,37,680 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.18%) have returned positive with more than 2.08 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported 1,133 new cases, taking its total case tally to 11,09,560 while 17 deaths pushed the toll to 18,626. As per district authorities, the active cases have again crossed the 8,000-mark.

Mumbai recorded a higher-than-usual surge of 342 fresh cases to take its total tally to 7,42,003 while the active count stood at 3,112. Four deaths took the city’s fatality figure to 15,956.

Ahmednagar registered 692 new cases and 20 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,04,636 of whom 4,716 are active. The district’s fatality toll has touched 6,489.

Satara added 605 fresh infections and 34 deaths, taking the total case tally to 2,35,496 of whom 5,400 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,898.

Neighbouring Sangli logged nearly 450 new cases and nine deaths. The total tally stands at 1,99,526 with the active cases going up to 4,668 while its death count reached 5,399.

Kolhapur recorded its lowest surge in days, with just 151 fresh cases and five deaths, taking its total cases to 2,03,096. The active case tally fell to 1,487, while the death toll rose to 5,759.