Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases dip to nearly 49,000

State adds 3,783 new cases, 56 deaths

Maharashtra’s active case tally continued to drop with the State reporting 4,364 recoveries on Wednesday as against 3,783 new COVID-19 cases. The active cases now stand at 49,034.

As many as 56 deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 1,38,277. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

The total cases now stand at 65,07,930 while the State’s cumulative recoveries have risen to 63,17,070 with the recovery rate at 97.07%.

“Of a total 5,63,61,089 laboratory samples tested thus far, 65,07,930 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.55%) have returned positive with over 1.35 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported a big surge of nearly 1,000 new cases, taking its total case tally to 11,32,215, while six deaths pushed the toll to 18,810. As per district authorities, the active case count has declined to around 7,400.

Despite the rise in cases, Pune district, which was the worst-hit in the country at one point during the lethal second wave, has shown a marked improvement in the last few days. Cases in urban pockets, particularly, have shown a consistent decline, with the district’s overall active tally reducing by more than 25% of the peak which was somewhere around 10,000 cases.

Mumbai recorded a higher-than-usual spike of 515 fresh cases to take its total tally to 7,36,282, while the active count went up to 5,488. Four deaths took the city’s fatality figure to 16,037.

Ahmednagar registered 725 new cases and 17 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,21,322 of whom 6,586 are active. The district’s death toll climbed to 6,700.

Satara added 227 new cases and six deaths to take the total case tally to 2,44,686 of whom 4,302 are active, while the fatality toll rose to 6,173.

Neighbouring Sangli logged 154 fresh cases and two fatalities. The total tally stands at 2,05,896 with the active cases going up to 2,105, while its death toll has touched 5,538.

Kolhapur reported just 51 new cases and three deaths, taking its total cases to 2,05,658. The active cases stand at 1,202, while the death toll has climbed to 5,826.