Maharashtra sees record single-day spike of 57,074 COVID-19 cases

222 succumb to virus; 1.97 lakh samples tested; Mumbai, Pune report highest spikes in daily infections

In its highest-ever single-day surge, Maharashtra touched a new peak on Sunday, recording 57,074 fresh COVID-19 cases as its active case tally soared to 4,30,503.

In a high fatality spike, the State reported 222 deaths (123 of which were reported in the last 48 hours while the rest were from an earlier period) as the death toll climbed to 55,878.

Both Mumbai city and Pune district touched new single-day highs in cases.

In contrast to the spike, just 27,508 patients were discharged. The State’s recovery rate dipped to 83.8%. A record-high 1.97 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours as well.

While the total case tally has now reached 30,10,597, the cumulative recoveries stand at 25,22,823.

“Of a total 2,05,40,111 laboratory samples tested thus far, 30,10,597 (with the average case positivity rising to 14.66%) have returned positive with over 1.97 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally dipped to 1.86%.

Pune district posted its highest surge till date, recording more than 12,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 5,76,758. As per the State Health Department figures, nine deaths were reported as the fatality toll rose to 8,434. As per district authorities, however, the active case tally has crossed 75,000 while the death count has gone up to 10,227 with a record 64 deaths reported in the district on Sunday.

Mumbai reported an unprecedented 11,206 new cases, taking its total tally to 4,52,681 of whom 66,803 are active. As s many as 25 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,799.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body added 1,740 cases to take its total tally to 89,012. A single death pushed the fatality count to 1,138.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha logged more than 4,200 cases as its total cases rose to 2,46,239 of whom 53,638 are active. As per the State Health Department figures, the district reported 32 deaths to take its toll to 4,071.

Aurangabad in Marathwada registered a huge spike of more than 1,700 new cases to take its total tally to 89,520 of whom 16,054 are active. Three deaths took the toll to 1,432.

Nanded in Marathwada recorded more than 1,200 cases and 32 deaths to take its total case tally to 48,350 of whom 11,079 are active while its death toll has risen to 868.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 3,600 new cases, taking its total tally to 1,93,555 of whom 31,737 are active while 37 deaths pushed its fatality count to 2,302.

Neighbouring Jalgaon added more than 1,300 fresh cases and three deaths, taking its total cases to 90,414 of whom 8,421 are active while its death toll went up to 1,605.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 22,05,899 people across the State were in home quarantine and 19,711 were in institutional quarantine facilities.