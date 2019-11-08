Court impounds TNSTC buses

Ten buses attached to the Vellore region of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) were impounded by a Vellore court in New Bus Stand on Thursday. The buses were taken to the combined court building and later confined to the bus depots, as per the court order.

Acquisition of land

The Special Sub Court for Land Acquisition Original Petition (LAOP) cases, Vellore, had ordered for the seizure of 30 buses, and 3 computers from the office of TNSTC, to send a warning message to the transport department, for failing to clear the payment to the tune of ₹1.50 crore.

A case had been filed by 74- year old T. Girijammal of Ambur in 1993 seeking compensation for 1.27 hectares of her land in Ambur Town of Vaniyambadi Taluk, which was acquired by then Pattukottai Azhagiri Transport Corporation (now renamed as TNSTC-Villupuram) for creating a bus depot.

Arguments had cropped up between the two parties as the payment was decided much before the acquisition of the land. However, all disputes were settled in Madras High Court.

Stalling the payment

Advocate for the petitioner, M. Sureshkumar, said that four years ago a judgement was passed by the Madras High Court but the transport department had been stalling the payment citing one reason or the other.

“Four months ago we filed a petition in the local court and the judge ordered for the seizure of buses from transport corporation. One bus was impounded but was released later as the corporation sought more time. Hence, my client then pleaded with the court for the early release of compensation amount as it was the case of 26 years,” he said.