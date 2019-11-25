Activist files RTI application on revocation of President’s Rule

Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, a social activist sought details about the revocation of President’s Rule in Maharashtra through a Right To Information (RTI) application.

Saket Gokhale has questioned how President’s Rule could be revoked in such a short time.

“It was at 5 a.m. on Saturday when Devendra Fadnavis went to the Governor’s house. After about 47 minutes, he was allowed by the Governor to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is impossible to revoke the President’s Rule in such a short span,” said Mr. Gokhale.

The activist has also sought the list of visitors’ appointments between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and the list of vehicles that came to the Governor's house.

“One cannot meet the Governor without prior appointment from the Governor’s house. We have seen Karnataka MLAs waiting outside the Governor’s house when they were not allowed inside without prior appointment,” Mr. Gokhale said.

Mr. Gokhale said getting the information is necessary for ensuring transparency in the formation of the Maharashtra government. “My questions should be answered at the earliest keeping the public interest in mind,” Mr. Gokhale said.

He said there was something unconstitutional about the way in which the government was formed. “It seems like Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used some special powers to make Mr. Fadnavis the Chief Minister for the second time,” he said.

On his social media handle, Mr. Gokhale highlighted that the Governor was supposed to fly to Delhi to attend a Conference of Governors. “He cancelled his visit around midnight to orchestrate the morning ambush with the BJP. This man is unfit to continue in a Constitutional position (sic),” he wrote.