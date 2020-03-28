Resources

Health and Family Welfare Ministry’s notification on ‘hydroxychloroquine’

File photo of Nivaquine, tablets containing chloroquine, a commonly used malaria drug that has shown signs of effectiveness against coronavirus.

File photo of Nivaquine, tablets containing chloroquine, a commonly used malaria drug that has shown signs of effectiveness against coronavirus.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Hydroxychloroquine is now a schedule H1 drug, and can be sold on prescription only.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Union Health Ministry, the sale of the drug from now on should be in accordance with the conditions for sale of drugs specified in Schedule H1 to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. Here is the official notification:

