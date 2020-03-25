Caution on use of hydroxychloroquine

In the wake of reports in a section of media that hydroxychloroquine can be used to prevent coronavirus, the State government has issued an advisory cautioning the people that there is no truth in the reports.
Use of hydroxychloroquine can lead to complications. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has categorically stated that the medicine should be administered to patients who are suffering from coronavirus. The staff on duty who were treating COVID-19 patients were using the medicine, which had to be taken under a doctor's supervision.
People were requested to understand that it would not be safe to take hydroxychloroquine on their own, the government said in a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.