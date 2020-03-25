Andhra Pradesh

Caution on use of hydroxychloroquine

In the wake of reports in a section of media that hydroxychloroquine can be used to prevent coronavirus, the State government has issued an advisory cautioning the people that there is no truth in the reports.

Use of hydroxychloroquine can lead to complications. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has categorically stated that the medicine should be administered to patients who are suffering from coronavirus. The staff on duty who were treating COVID-19 patients were using the medicine, which had to be taken under a doctor's supervision.

People were requested to understand that it would not be safe to take hydroxychloroquine on their own, the government said in a press release.

