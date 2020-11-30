Resources

Allotment of seats in MBBS/BDS programmes | Tamil Nadu issues GO for creating Revolving Fund

The Tamil Nadu government on November 30 issued a G.O. to sanction a sum of ₹16 crore for creating a Revolving Fund to enable the payment of all type of essential fee and hostel fee for the students, who have obtained admission under the 7.5% preferential allotment of seats in MBBS/BDS programmes.

Click here to read full GO

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2020 10:26:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/allotment-of-seats-in-mbbsbds-programmes-tamil-nadu-issues-go-for-creating-revolving-fund/article33215816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY