YouTube takes down song on farmers’ protest following govt. order

YouTube has removed a couple of Punjabi songs related to the farmers’ protest from its platform, including a song called Ailaan, following government orders, a source confirmed.
For the song Ailaan by Kanwar Grewal, which had over 60 lakh views before being blocked, YouTube displays a message stating, “This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government.” However, some users have uploaded the video on YouTube via other channels as well.
While a source confirmed that the song has been removed, the reason for doing so is not yet clear.
The move comes amid a tussle between the government and the microblogging website Twitter over the order to block 1,400 accounts. The company is yet to comply with the order.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath