YouTube takes down song on farmers’ protest following govt. order

YouTube logo. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

YouTube has removed a couple of Punjabi songs related to the farmers’ protest from its platform, including a song called Ailaan, following government orders, a source confirmed.

For the song Ailaan by Kanwar Grewal, which had over 60 lakh views before being blocked, YouTube displays a message stating, “This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government.” However, some users have uploaded the video on YouTube via other channels as well.

While a source confirmed that the song has been removed, the reason for doing so is not yet clear.

The move comes amid a tussle between the government and the microblogging website Twitter over the order to block 1,400 accounts. The company is yet to comply with the order.

