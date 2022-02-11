Youth Congress leader moves Supreme Court on hijab row

B.V. Srinivas says access to education should not be denied in the name of religion.

Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas has moved the Supreme Court with a plea to recognise the constitutional right of Muslim students to wear hijab.

Mr. Srinivas has argued that access to education of students who prefer to wear hijab should not be denied in the name of religion. They should not be discriminated against in the name of their faith.

The Youth Congress leader has also challenged a circular issued by the Karnataka government on February 5 which said students should wear the dress code decided by the college authorities.

In a press note, Mr. Srinivas said "the State of Karnataka which was known to be producing the most number of unicorns in the country and known as the IT hub of the country has very sadly descended into religious bigotry where even basic constitutional rights of young Muslim college going girls are being violated".