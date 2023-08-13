Wounds on Manipur will take many years to heal, says Rahul Gandhi

August 13, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for immediate stopping of the violence in Manipur saying the situation there is disturbing.

He was at Kodenchery in Kozhikode district on Sunday to open a disability management centre. The Wayanad MP was on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after being reinstated to his post. He returned to New Delhi in the night.

Mr. Gandhi said that the violence in Manipur was a direct result of a particular type of politics of division, hatred and anger. He claimed it was also a lesson to him on what happens when such a politics was used in a State. Pointing out that the wounds inflicted as a result would take many years to heal, Mr. Gandhi said the sadness and anger would not go away so easily. It was important to keep every one together as a family, he added.