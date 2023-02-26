HamberMenu
World sees India as bright spot but Congress leaders claim country has been ruined: BJP

February 26, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. File

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Leader after leader at the Congress plenary session claimed that India has been ruined even though the world projected the country as a bright spot, the BJP said on February 26, 2023 targeting the Opposition party.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to his remark at the Congress meet about instilling love for tricolour in the youth of Kashmir, Mr. Patra said Mr. Gandhi acknowledged what the Narendra Modi government has achieved in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 85th plenary session of the Congress is being held in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP spokesperson also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the questioning of its leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case.

"AAP leaders cannot hide their corruption through event management," he said.

Mr. Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office for questioning, after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.

Mr. Patra also said the level of language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by AAP leaders was "abysmally low". "This is despicable," he added.

