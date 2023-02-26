Excise policy case: Sisodia to appear for questioning before CBI today

February 26, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said, amid apprehensions of his arrest.

Earlier this week, the senior AAP leader had said that the CBI sent him a notice to appear before the agency on February 26.

The CBI had initially summoned Mr. Sisodia for questioning on February 19, but the Deputy CM said he was busy with preparations of the Delhi budget, set to be tabled in March, and sought time from the agency.

Before the Delhi excise policy kicked in on November 17, 2021, both private and government liquor vends were selling alcohol in the city. However, under the new policy, the government completely pulled out of the business of selling liquor and it was left to private entities.

In August 2022, the CBI had registered a case against the Deputy CM and 14 others to probe the allegation of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. It later arrested some key accused and filed a chargesheet against seven persons, including two Delhi Excise Department officials, last November.

Mr. Sisodia and his senior party colleagues have denied the charges even as the Bharatiya Janata Party has accused AAP of being corrupt over the case.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a money laundering probe and has so far arrested nine accused persons. It recently filed a second chargesheet against 17 accused.