World-class equipment, training for armed forces: Rajnath

August 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The government is making all efforts to modernise the armed forces with state-of-the-art weaponry and the best training, to protect the country from all future challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his customary radio address to the armed forces on the eve of Independence Day.

“The armed forces can give their best only when they are provided with the best equipment and training. These steps boost the morale of the soldiers, help them overcome challenges and emerge victorious,” Mr. Singh said in the address. “Our government is leaving no stone unturned to provide the military with world-class equipment and training, so that the country can overcome all future challenges,” he stated.

“New branches and trades are being created according to the new emerging needs,” Mr. Singh said. He said forces were being trained with simulators and other modern techniques and their capabilities were being enhanced through several exercises with friendly countries across the globe, training on niche systems, newly developing technologies and changing concepts of warfare was the need of the hour. For this, necessary steps were being taken to train a large number of personnel within the country as well as abroad, wherever the best training was available, he said.

Highlighting various welfare measures taken for the veterans in recent years, the Minister said, special attention was being paid to ensure a dignified life for the soldiers not only during service but even after retirement. “Taking care of those who care for us by risking their lives is our responsibility. The government has taken several measures in the last nine years to empower the soldiers after their retirement,” he said.

Role of women

On the growing role of women in the armed forces, Mr. Singh said several “concrete steps” had been taken to make the military an equitable and a better working place for women and referred to the induction of women officers into the Artillery Regiment for the first time this year. “Our government has taken a historic step to get the talented daughters of the country admitted to Sainik Schools. Today, more than 1,600 girls are obtaining education in various Sainik Schools nationwide. This would further increase the participation of brave daughters in the defence of the nation and they would achieve greater heights in the times to come,” he added.

Highlighting the role of soldiers in maintaining the sovereignty and independence of India, Mr. Singh said, “We not only seek peace but also express our commitment to peace through our actions. But at the same time, we are also very clear that if anyone dares to look at us with ill intention or hostility, our forces will give a befitting reply.”