Supreme Court says women officers can be given permanent commission in the Army

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Delhi High Court's ruling that women officers in the Army can be given permanent commissions, and gave the Centre three months time to implement the ruling.

Upholding the 2010 judgment, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the Centre's submissions that women are physiologically weak were based on a deeply entrenched stereotype that men are dominant and women are caretakers, and that taking care of the family is a woman's job.



Terming the submissions "deeply disturbing," the Supreme Court said that the absolute bar on granting command posts to women officers in the Army is irrational and against the Right to Equality.

"Women officers in Army be given permanent commission as change of mindset required on govt’s part to end gender bias in armed forces," the Bench of Justices Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi added.