Shouldn’t women officers get the chance to rise through the ranks? | The Hindu Parley podcast

After the Central government cited physical and physiological reasons for why women could not be given commanding positions in the Indian Army, the Supreme Court has observed that there needs to be a “change of mindset” and display of “administrative will”.

In this episode of Parley, Lieutenant Generals Syed Ata Hasnain (Chancellor, Kashmir University) and Deependra Singh Hooda (former Northern Army Commander) discuss the issue of granting permanent commission and commanding posts for women in the armed forces.