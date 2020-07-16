With steady decline, active COVID-19 cases now constitute a third of total tally: Health Ministry

India has 3,31,146 active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, which is around a third of the country’s total tally that rose to 9.68 lakh on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said and credited targeted measures for the steady decline in active caseload.

As the country witnessed a record single-day increase of 32,695 cases on Thursday, the Ministry said the recovery rate rose to 50% mid-June and thereafter there has been a steady rise in recoveries and a decline in the number of active cases.

Odisha starts plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 63.25% have recovered so far. Simultaneously, there has been a steady dip in the number of active cases, from around 45% in mid-June to around 34.18% as of now,” the Ministry said.

A total of 20,783 people have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in a day, taking the total number of recovered cases to 6,12,814.

According to the Health Ministry’s data updated at 8 a.m., the number of recoveries exceeds active cases by 2,81,668.

The Ministry said the actual caseload of COVID-19 has remained limited and manageable due to proactive containment measures such as house-to-house survey, perimeter control activities, timely contact-tracing, aggressive testing and timely diagnosis and effective clinical management of moderate and severe cases through a well-implemented standard of care protocol increasing their chances of recovery.

Also read | Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s message on COVID-19 generates positive response: study

Hospital infrastructure includes 1,381 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, 3,100 dedicated COVID-19 health-care centres and 10,367 COVID care centres with a total of 46,666 ICU beds.

“Collaborative strategy among the Centre and States has also ensured that the growth of COVID-19 cases in restricted to certain pockets of the country,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Just two States – Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu – constitute 48.15% of country’s total active caseload. Ten States constitute 84.62% of the total active caseload, it said, adding the Centre continues to handhold these States in matters of containment and effective clinical management.

Joint efforts by the Centre, States and Union Territories to increase testing capacity, ramping up health infrastructure, prioritising surveillance in SARI/ILI cases and ensuring mapping of the aged population and those with comorbidities have led to continuous improvement in recovery rates across India, the Ministry added.

COVID-19 test not mandatory for pregnant women during hospital admission, Delhi govt tells HC

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 9,68,876 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.