With poor support for manufacturing, Budget fails in finding solution for unprecedented imports from China: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

February 03, 2023

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) — an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangha (RSS) — has expressed dissatisfaction with several announcements made in the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 including “insufficient” support to the manufacturing sector, that too at a time when India is going through unprecedented imports from China and trade deficit.

SJM, an organisation promoting national self-reliance, also said that the tax rebate announced in the Budget can have adverse impact on the savings being made by the tax payers.

Mr. Ashwani Mahajan, co-convener of SJM said that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the first complete Budget of Amrit Kaal and the last complete Budget of Modi 2.0 Government, before the Parliament on 1 February 2023 and as expected, the income tax burden (in the new tax regime) has been reduced for the middle class, including for ultra rich, which will have an impact on the total revenue of ₹37,000 crore.

“We at Swadeshi Jagran Manch believe that, the new income tax system may give relief to the tax payers in terms of ease in filing returns, with lower tax burden; but it can have an adverse impact on the savings being made by income tax payers,” he said.

Mr. Majahan said that it was expected that there will be an emphasis on manufacturing in this Budget. “SJM expresses its dissatisfaction over lack of sufficient efforts, including hiking of tariffs on products, both final as well as intermediate products,” he said.

“Today the country is going through an unprecedented imports from China and trade deficit, but the same couldn’t catch sufficient attention of the Finance Minister,” he added.

Commenting on the government expenditure in the Budget, Mr. Mahajan said that according to the revised estimates (RE) for the year 2022-23, the total expenditure is expected to be approximately ₹42 lakh crore. In comparison, a provision of about ₹45 lakh crore has been kept this year (Budget Estimates), which means an increase of only 7%.

“The expenditure has been limited, perhaps with an aim to limit the fiscal deficit to 5.9%, however, the burden of fiscal prudence is not being felt on capital expenditure. Rather increase in Capex, is a welcome part of the Budget,” he added.

The SJM expressed its happiness over the allocation for infrastructure, rural development, green growth, education, tourism and digitization in the Budget.

“At the same time, we at SJM impress upon the government to tweak the tax regime to promote saving by the middle class, which is an important source of government borrowing and capital formation,” said Mr. Mahajan, who added that SJM urges the government to increase tariffs on products where there exists sufficient excess capacity, aimed at promoting manufacturing in the country by curbing imports from China.