Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Lok Sabha | 11.20 am

FCI depot in Silchar

Member Rajdeep Roy says Silchar is a strategy location which links four States." In 2017, the BJP government in Assam started the process of land acquisition for setting up Food Corporation of India depot. However, it is slow and a no-objection is also required from the Railways."

Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti says Rs. 7 crore has been paid for land acquisition and additional sum is also being arranged. "The process will be completed soon. The FCI depot will soon start functioning."

Minister Piyush Goyal intervenes, accuses the Opposition of not participating in the discussion on issues related to farmers. "They only announced projects but did not bother to implement them. The work on FCI depot in Silchar had to be started in 2012, but it was initiated in 2017 when the BJP came to power in Assam. We are in touch with the Railways to resolve the pending issues...," he says

Lok Sabha | 11.05 am

Om Birla asks Opposition to participate in debates

"In the last two years, villagers of Maharashtra have been deprived of benefits under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana," says Member Raksha Nikhil Khadse. Minister Kailash Choudhary says the Central government will release Rs. 203 crore as soon as it is received.

Speaker Om Birla urges the protesting Members, who have gathered in the well of the House, to participate in the discussion on issues related to farmers. "You don't want to participate in the debates. Please go back to your seats," Mr. Birla says.

Responding to a query, Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan says dairy is a State subject. "Milk rate is decided by the market. It is true that due to the rules against cow slaughter, farmers face problems...this is a State subject."

Rajya Sabha | 11.05 am

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

Venkaiah Naidu reads out the names of Opposition leaders who have moved notice under Rule 267 to suspend business of the day. The Chairman declines to allow any of these motions

Opposition begins protesting in the House.

Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi moves point of order against Derek O' Brien on his comments about passing Bills in the house like "Papri Chaat".

Mr. Naidu says to the Opposition: "Majority of the Members want the House to run. You cannot dictate your terms."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demands an apology from Mr. O' Brien. "This is an insult to our country and our Parliament," Mr. Joshi says.

The Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 12 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Opposition begins to raise slogans in Lower House

Lok Sabha proceedings resume, Speaker Om Birla is presiding over the House.

Opposition Members begin raising slogans.

Question Hour starts.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Proceedings begin in the Upper House

Rajya Sabha Proceedings for the day begin.

Report on Standing Committees of Transport Tourism and Culture, Finance, Labour (Loss of jobs during the lockdown), Social Justice, Water Resources tabled in Rajya Sabha.

Legislative Business

Lok Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bills for consideration and return

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021