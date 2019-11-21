Parliament proceedings: Rajya Sabha discusses Chandrayaan-2 mission

Bills to be discussed in Rajya Sabha:

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019

The Dam Safety Bill, 2019

Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha:

The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, were discussed in the Rajya Sabha yesterday. Lok Sabha passed the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 2.30 p.m.

The House is conducting a discussion on air pollution and climate change.

Lok Sabha | 1 p.m.

Suresh Pujari, BJP, says Odisha is seeing farmers' protests against the token system of selling crops. He pleads for this system to be ended in the State.

Shrirang Appa Barne, SS, speaks on the problem of malnourishment in the country.

T.R.V.S. Ramesh, DMK, requests for the establishment of a harbour in Cuddalore constituency.

Bhawana Gawali (Patil), SS, speaks on farmer suicides and the plight of farmers in Maharashtra.

Hibi Eden, INC, speaks on BSNL employees committing suicide in Kerala. All profit-making PSUs have been hampered for the interest of corporate companies, he says.

Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, BJP, asks for flights to be started, connecting Gwalior and Pune.

D. Ravikumar, DMK, speaks on the Samathuvapuram or "equality villages" established by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. He requests the central government to replicate this model in other parts of the country.

Locket Chatterjee, BJP, speaks on para teachers who are on indefinite strike in West Bengal. She alleges that the Chief Minister does not release central funds meant for the para teachers. Commotion ensues in the House.

Lok Sabha is adjourned till 3 p.m.

Rajya Sabha | 1 p.m.

Question Hour is over. Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 12:30 p.m.

Matters of urgent public importance are being discussed.

T.N. Prathapan, INC, Kerala, says fishermen are in complete despair as natural calamities are doubling their plight. He requests a special package for fishermen in the country.

Vinayak B. Raut, SS, requests aid for the flood-afflicted in Kolhapur and Sangli in Maharashtra.

Mohammad Akbar Lone, J&KNC, asks for proper work to be done to ensure the functioning of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Jayadev Galla, TDP, A.P., talks about the absence of Amaravati on the new political map of India.

Parvatagouda C. Gaddigoudar, BJP, Karnataka, elaborates on the crop damages encountered by farmers due to this year's deluge. The State government expects the central government to come out with disaster relief funds, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 12:00 p.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Vaiko, MDMK, asks if there has been serious deliberation with every State Government on the new education policy.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development, stresses on virtues of the policy.

Tiruchi Siva, DMK, asks if various stakeholders have been adequately consulted regarding the new education policy. Mr. Pokhriyal responds saying Education Ministers of all States have been consulted and their viewpoints have been incorporated.

Manas Ranjan Bhunia, AITC, asks why the Chandrayaan mission failed.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS, Minister of Space, says it would be unfair to term it as a failure. He says no country in the world has been able to successfully complete a soft landing in two attempts.

Mr. Bhunia asks about the functionality of the orbiter.

The next question is on rejection of H-1B visa requests by the U.S.

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, says the provision for H4 visas is continuing but the Trump administration has indicated that it may be reviewed at some point.

The next question is on Internet and Wi-Fi facilities to villages.

Dola Sen, AITC, says the aforementioned provisions would be made through PSUs but employees of BSNL, MTNL do not get adequate wages.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP, asks if there is coordination to ensure that all farmers who come under insurance coverage also get internet and wifi facilities.

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, MoS, HRD Ministry, says it is being implemented.

Lok Sabha | 11:30 a.m.

Water scarcity in major cities is being discussed.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jal Shakti Minister, responds to a question on desalinization of sea water. He says it is an ongoing process in India, stressing on consensus-building in different States.

The next question is on National Highways.

Deepak Baij, INC, Chhattisgarh, inquires on the slow pace of construction of a highway near Bastar region.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister, Road Transport and Highways, assures that the work will be completed.

The Patna Metro Rail project is under discussion.

Kaushalendra Kumar, JD(U), asks if the Metro project might be taken to Nalanda.

Hardeep Singh, MoS (Ind.), Housing and Urban Affairs, says it is a 30 km North-South, East-West corridor for now, and no proposition to take it to Nalanda has been considered so far.

The next question is on Namame Gange Programme.

Lok Sabha | 11 a.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question hour begins. The Opposition has pushed the adjournment motion over the issue of electoral bonds.

The question under discussion pertains to financial assistance to sportspersons.

Shyam Singh Yadav, BSP, inquires on Khelo India- its selection process. Kiren Rijiju, MoS (Ind.), Youth Affairs and Sports, responds by vouching for the transparency of the process.

The Opposition troops to the Well. The Speaker insists that they resume their seats.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, INC, says the country is being looted.

Question Hour resumes. The question under discussion pertains to construction of dams. The Mullaperiyar Dam is discussed.

Rajya Sabha | 11 a.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 12 p.m. after Opposition uproar.