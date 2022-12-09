December 09, 2022 10:55 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

Proceedings on the third day of the Winter Session will resume at 11 a.m. As per the revised list of business for Friday, the day is packed with a hectic legislative agenda. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up four Bills that seek to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 and will consider the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to move to pass the Bill to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. Both Houses are also set to several private members’ bills for introduction.

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Wild Life Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and took up the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing. Members of the Opposition, meanwhile, staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha in protest against the Speaker as they claimed that they were not being allowed to raise issues in the House.

Parliament | 10.45 a.m.

What is on the agenda in Lok Sabha today?

As per notified schedule, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda is set to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today.

The four Bills seek to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

The Lok Sabha will also consider the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019. The Bill was moved by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on December 7. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will, meanwhile, move the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill seeks to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002.

Under Rule 193, MPs will resume their discussion on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Centre in this regard. The discussion had started in Lok Sabha on March 31, during the Budget Session.

The Lower House will take private member’s Bills around evening. The proposals include draft laws on teaching of Sanskrit as a compulsory language in schools, population growth control, etc.