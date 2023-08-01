HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha

The legislation will reverse the effect of the Supreme Court verdict in May that gave the Delhi Government power over administrative services

August 01, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File

A view of the Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Government on August 1 tabled the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha, seeking to replace an ordinance related to the control of services in the national capital.

The proposed legislation, which has brought the Delhi Government and the Centre at loggerheads, empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding the transfer and posting of Delhi Government officials, received the nod of the Union Cabinet on July 25.

Tabled by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the legislation will reverse the effect of the Supreme Court verdict in May that gave the Delhi Government power over administrative services.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Ordinance since the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The AAP Government has challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court. In the past couple of months, Mr. Kejriwal toured across the country and met Opposition leaders to drum up support against the bill and get it blocked in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA is short of numbers.

“The bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of the government on the territory of the states. it is designed for digging up a graveyard for cooperating federalism,” said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury.

Related Topics

laws

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.