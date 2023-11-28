Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Live updates | Rat-hole mining experts begin manual drilling through tunnel debris

November 28, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:32 am IST

Rat-hole mining experts called in to help rescue 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel began manual drilling on Monday through the rubble.

Simultaneously, vertical drilling from above the tunnel has reached a depth of 36 metres out of the 86 metres needed.

Twelve rat-hole mining experts will be involved in manual drilling and excavation horizontally through the last 10- or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand’s Char Dham route.

This drilling was earlier being carried out by a huge auger machine that got stuck in the rubble on Friday, forcing officials to focus on an alternative option -- drilling down from above the tunnel. About 40% of the 86-metre vertical drilling required is now done.

(With inputs from Agencies)