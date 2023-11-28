HamberMenu
Live

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Live updates | Rat-hole mining experts begin manual drilling through tunnel debris

Simultaneously, vertical drilling from above the tunnel has reached a depth of 36 metres out of the 86 metres needed

November 28, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Twelve rat-hole mining experts will be involved in manual drilling and excavation horizontally through the last 10- or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand’s Char Dham route.

Twelve rat-hole mining experts will be involved in manual drilling and excavation horizontally through the last 10- or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route. | Photo Credit: AP

Rat-hole mining experts called in to help rescue 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel began manual drilling on Monday through the rubble.

Simultaneously, vertical drilling from above the tunnel has reached a depth of 36 metres out of the 86 metres needed.

Twelve rat-hole mining experts will be involved in manual drilling and excavation horizontally through the last 10- or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand’s Char Dham route.

This drilling was earlier being carried out by a huge auger machine that got stuck in the rubble on Friday, forcing officials to focus on an alternative option -- drilling down from above the tunnel. About 40% of the 86-metre vertical drilling required is now done.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow here for all Live updates
  • November 28, 2023 07:29
    PM Modi urges to pray for 41 labourers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel, says govt ‘leaving no stone unturned’ to get them out

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government and all the agencies together are leaving no stone unturned to evacuate the workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel for the last two weeks and that people should pray for them to get out safely and as soon as possible.

    The Prime Minister said that nature is constantly throwing challenges towards the rescue operation, underway to bring the trapped men out.

    ANI

