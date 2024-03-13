Will publish details of electoral bonds ‘in time’, asserts CEC Rajiv Kumar

March 13, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - JAMMU

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 13 said the Election Commission of India (EC) has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) on the electoral bonds, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court order.

Speaking in Jammu, Mr. Kumar said the EC will share all relevant information in time.

The SBI was directed by the Supreme Court to submit the data by March 12.

“They have given us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data, and would definitely disclose it in time,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Supreme Court had directed the SBI to submit the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, to the EC. The SBI is the authorised financial institution to issue the electoral bonds.