Whole fat dairy products offer some health benefits, says study

It’s the stuff of dreams, for some people at least. A study now claims that consumption of whole fat dairy products actually offers some protection from metabolic syndrome (MetS), diabetes and hypertension across races.

A multi-centric study has showed that higher intake of whole fat dairy is associated with a lower prevalence of MetS and most of its component factors, especially, a lower incidence of hypertension and diabetes. The results were published in the paper, Association of dairy consumption with metabolic syndrome, hypertension and diabetes in 147 812 individuals from 21 countries by Bhavadharini B, Dehghan M, Mente A, et al., in a recent issue of BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.

Several cohort studies have already shown higher dairy intake is associated with lower risk of MetS, diabetes, and hypertension. “To date, most studies were conducted in North America and Europe, with limited information from other world regions (China, India, South America, and Africa),” the paper said. The aim was to study whether there was a link between eating dairy products and the onset of MetS (defined as a cluster of five conditions: high blood pressure, abdominal obesity, elevated triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol, and high blood sugar); diabetes and hypertension, in a population that was healthy at the start of the study.

The study was conducted as part of the PURE study being conducted in 21 countries, including India, on five continents.

A higher intake of total dairy (at least two servings per day, compared with zero intake) was associated with a lower prevalence of MetS. Higher intake of whole fat dairy consumed alone, or consumed jointly with low fat dairy were associated with a lower MetS prevalence. In contrast, higher intake of low fat dairy was associated with a modestly higher prevalence of MetS. Adjustments were made for other variables, including age, sex, weight, activity, diet before calculating the effects.

“We also looked at why this might be happening,” said V. Mohan, founder, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, and one of the authors of the study. This could be because of the effects dairy has on angiotensin converting enzyme that controls blood pressure; peroxisome proliferator activated receptors that play a role in gene expression, hepatic de novo lipo genesis or the liver’s synthesis of fat, hepatic and adipose fatty acid oxidation, again a function of the liver, and inflammation. “Further, there are some gut microbiomes that yoghurt or cheese fermentation makes available, and they improve insulin sensitivity,” he added.

Will these benefits also accrue to those who already have diabetes or hypertension? “Well, there is some evidence to show that dairy products help in causing satiety, so people don’t stuff themselves. There are known, definite health benefits with gut microbiota. But we need to do a randomised clinical trial to see if there are specific benefits for them,” Dr. Mohan explained.