Kargil hill council passes resolution for Ladakh’s statehood, jobs for locals, special status

As many as 21 members of the 30-member council supported the resolution moved on Friday

November 26, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Google Maps image locates the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council office in Kargil.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K), an elected body of the Union Territory (U.T.) of Ladakh, has passed a joint resolution and demanded statehood and special status under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for the region.

At least 21 members of the 30-member council supported the resolution moved by executive councillor Punchok Tashi on Friday.

The joint resolution demanded a full-fledged statehood for Ladakh, protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh districts and establishment of the Ladakh Public Service Commission with Ladakh Resident Certificate as a mandatory requirement for all gazetted posts.

“After the reorganisation of the state of J&K, there has been a greater resentment among the general masses of Ladakh regarding the representation of the public in the government. lt has given rise to apprehensions among the public with regards to safeguard of land, job, culture and ecology. There is a need of providing full-fledged statehood to Ladakh UT keeping in view of its strategic importance, unique culture, and population,” reads the resolution.

Referring to special now-revoked provisions granting special status to J&K under Article 370 and 35-A, the resolution said, “The protections provided regarding land, culture, jobs, and ecology were no more there. Hence, it has been unanimously agreed across all strata of Ladakh that only the sixth schedule of the Constitution can ensure due protection.”

Mr. Tashi termed the passing of the resolution as “a historic day”. “The resolution was accepted by the majority councilors of the LAHDC,” he said.

