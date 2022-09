A video previewing the in-person Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Samarkand on September 15, 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to attend the first in-person summit of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) countries since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other leaders at the SCO summit will include the member Central Asian countries, and Pakistan and Iran, as well as leaders from Turkey and Belarus, which are partner countries.

What are India’s expectations of the Summit, and what message does PM Modi hope to send across?