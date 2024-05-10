GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

West Bengal Governor shows CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to common people

During the entire screening, neither Governor C.V. Ananda Bose nor any official of the Governor's house were present

Published - May 10, 2024 01:13 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had lodged a written complaint with Kolkata Police alleging that West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose molested her in the Governor’s house on April 24 and May 2. File

A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had lodged a written complaint with Kolkata Police alleging that West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose molested her in the Governor’s house on April 24 and May 2. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid allegations of molestation levelled against him by a woman employee of Raj Bhavan, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on May 9 showed CCTV footage of the premises of May 2 to the common people.

Footage from two CCTV cameras positioned at the main (north) gate, spanning from 5.32 p.m. to 6.41 p.m. on May 2, was shown to a select group of people and journalists at the Central Marble Hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan.

West Bengal Governor directs Raj Bhavan staff to ignore communications related to sexual harassment charges against him

A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had on Friday lodged a written complaint with Kolkata Police alleging that she was molested by Mr. Bose in the Governor's house on April 24 and May 2.

However, in the entire footage, Governor Bose could not be seen.

In the first footage, the woman, dressed in blue jeans and a top, was seen going to the police outpost housed within the Governor’s house, with many policemen deployed on Raj Bhavan premises for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The second footage, which lasted for around 10 minutes, showed various vehicles including fire tenders arriving at the gate, and policemen lining up for their regular duties but the woman could not be seen coming out of the next room.

According to the investigating officers of Kolkata Police, the complainant has alleged that she was molested inside the conference room of Raj Bhavan.

Accused of molesting woman, Bengal Governor says he expects more allegations; TMC demands probe

During the entire screening, neither Mr. Bose nor any official of the Governor's house were present. Even after the screening was over, there was no official briefing to clarify the purpose of screening the CCTV footage.

Mr. Bose had on Wednesday said he would show the footage to common people, barring "politician" Mamata Banerjee and "her" police.

Mr. Modi had on May 2 stayed the night at Raj Bhavan, before addressing three political rallies in West Bengal on May 3.

A Raj Bhavan official said, "At least 92 people mailed or called us up, expressing their willingness to see the CCTV footage. However, only a few turned up. The intention was to let people judge the incident." One of the visitors, who identified himself as Professor Tushar Kanti Mukherjee, said he saw the footage and could not find any abnormality in the behaviour of the woman.

West Bengal Governor bans entry of police, state Finance Minister into Raj Bhavan

Reacting to the CCTV footage screening, Trinamool Congress leader and State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "The Governor said he will show CCTV footage to 100 people. Who are those 100? It was seen that some policemen were roaming around outside Raj Bhavan. A woman is seen in the footage. Her face should have been blurred.

"Second, the Governor said, the truth will come out. Then he could have shown the events of that time. The footage shown proves nothing." BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, "The Governor will surely take action as per his Constitutional responsibilities".

Related Topics

All India Trinamool Congress / state politics / West Bengal / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.