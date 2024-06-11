GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Trinamool will raise MSP issue in Parliament: Mamata assures farmers

Five-member Trinamool delegation, including party national spokesperson Derek O’Brien, called on the farmer leaders who are carrying out a months-long protest at the Haryana-Delhi border

Published - June 11, 2024 02:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee assured protesting farmers at Haryana-Punjab border that her party will raise the issue of giving legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Ms. Banerjee spoke to the protesting farmers, via a video call, during a visit by a five-member delegation of Trinamool parliamentarians at Khanauri border. Ms. Banerjee told the protesters that her party will “always stand for justice for farmers”. The West Bengal CM interacted with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal over the phone.

The delegation comprised Trinamool national spokesperson Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhale, who all are Rajya Sabha MPs.

Should Minimum Support Price be legalised?

The delegation visited the spot where 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh was killed in a clash with the police on February 21 this year. The party members also met the injured farmers as they spent more than an hour speaking to the farmer leaders.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands that include the Centre must give a legal guarantee for MSP for crops.

The farmers have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

