TMC forged Rahul Gandhi’s signature in fake letter to confuse Bengal voters: Congress

The “fake” letter surfaced days after the police declared a video clip of Congress' Baharampur candidate Adhir Chowdhury as "manipulated” to gain “political advantage"

May 07, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to supporters in Murshidabad. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to supporters in Murshidabad. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on May 6 registered a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the TMC duplicated the signature of Rahul Gandhi and issued a “fake” letter to “confuse” voters ahead of polling in West Bengal’s Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency.

The “fake” letter surfaced days after the police declared a video clip of Congress' Baharampur candidate Adhir Chowdhury, urging people to "vote for the BJP", as "manipulated” to gain “political advantage".

"This is to inform you that the signature of Rahul Gandhi has been fixed and duplicated by miscreants of TMC, and a fake statement has been printed by them using Bengali language to spread false information amongst the electors of eight-Maldaha Dakshin Parliament constituency, which is against the model code of conduct in the Lok Sabha elections," a leader of the State Congress said in the complaint.

The Maldaha Dakshin seat goes to polls on Tuesday.

In the “fake” letter written on an “All India Congress Committee letterhead”, Rahul Gandhi addressed the party candidate for Maldaha Dakshin, Isha Khan Chowdhury, saying that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be asking its workers to vote for the TMC to ensure the defeat of the BJP, according to the complaint.

Mr. Kharge, who held a meeting in Maldaha on Sunday, had urged people to vote for the Congress.

"We urge you to take necessary action against such perpetrators and miscreants of the ruling establishment at the earliest,” the Congress said in the complaint to the poll panel.

