Mamata accuses BJP of scripting Sandeshkhali incident

On Saturday, TMC released a video on social media, claiming that the Sandeshkhali episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP

May 04, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Chakdah (WB)

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in support of the party candidate for Bardhaman-East, Sharmila Sarkar for the Lok Sabha polls, in Bardhaman on May 03.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in support of the party candidate for Bardhaman-East, Sharmila Sarkar for the Lok Sabha polls, in Bardhaman on May 03.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 04 accused the BJP of scripting the Sandeshkhali incident and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue of a woman alleging sexual molestation by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

"The entire Sandeshkhali incident was preplanned. The BJP had scripted it well. The truth has been exposed. I have been saying this for a long time," Ms. Banerjee said at an election rally in Chakdah in Nadia district.

"I have not seen the entire video. I will definitely see it," she added.

On Saturday, TMC released a video on social media, claiming that the Sandeshkhali episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP to defame West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"PM Modi gave sandesh (messages) regarding Sandeshkhali, but remained silent on the representative of the Centre, the Governor's sexual molestation issue," she said.

