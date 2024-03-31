ED questions Shahjahan Sheikh inside jail

March 31, 2024 03:39 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - Barasat

The Enforcement Directorate on March 30 questioned suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan in the Basirhat Correctional Home in connection with cases involving land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

A team of ED officers interrogated him inside the jail for over four hours after getting permission from Basirhat sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Mr. Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab.

He went missing after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5.

Mr. Shahjahan was arrested in connection with the attack on Central agency officials.

The Calcutta High Court transferred the attack case CBI on March 6.