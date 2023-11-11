West Bengal Govt urged to approach Supreme Court against Governor

November 11, 2023 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - Kolkata

A collective of academicians including former Vice Chancellors on Friday urged the West Bengal government to approach the Supreme Court on the issue of Bills pending with the Governor including one Bill that lays down guidelines for a committee that selects Vice Chancellors of State Universities.

“We urge the Government of West Bengal to move the Supreme Court on the issue of Bills pending with the Governor and become an added party in cases filled by the State of Punjab and other States,” a press statement by The Educationist Forum said.

The Forum said that due to the inaction of the Chancellor/ Governor the search and selection committees for 31 Universities in West Bengal have been stalled.

Governor acting illegally

“Since none of the State Acts on administration and regulations of universities have been set aside by the High Court or the Supreme Court, in what capacity and under what provisions of law, is the Chancellor denying and defying legal provisions under these laws? The Chancellor has not answered this essential question,” Professor Omprakash Mishra, former Vice Chancellor of North Bengal University said.

Referring to remarks made by the Supreme Court on Punjab, Prof Mishra said the same situation prevails in West Bengal. The Educationist Forum said that they are in favour of constructive dialogue with the government.

“We once again request the Chancellor to confer with the Government of West Bengal immediately and reverse the illegalities committed in the administration of the Universities over the past six months,” the Forum said.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has appointed an interim Vice Chancellor without the consent of the State government.

The issue of interim VCs has become a bone of contention between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhawan for several months. The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently threatened an economic blockade if the Governor continues to appoint interim VCs.