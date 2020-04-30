We need to think about opening up the economy, says Raghuram Rajan to Rahul Gandhi

India will need to test around 1 million people as per current estimates, said economist and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan in a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

In a video conference released on Twitter, the duo spoke on the challenges posed by COVID-19 in India.

Mr. Rajan said that while thinking about opening up the economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative to implement social distancing at workplace, but also social distancing to and from work place and while using public transport. "We also need to think about how to deal with situations when people get infected again," said Mr. Rajan.

He said that India would need to test around one million people for coronavirus infections.

"But right now, we need to keep people well and provide them food," he said.

On Mr. Gandhi's question regarding the plight of agricultural and migrant workers, Mr. Rajan said that the government should take benefit of the direct benefit transfer scheme to help the workers. "Right now, the priority is to keep people alive and provide them food," he said, adding that it though it might cost around Rs. 65,000 crore, the amount isn't "too much" for an economy of the size of over 200 lakh crore.

When we get out of this, India can possibilly help shape the dialogue with world powers in a multipolar world, said Mr. Rajan.