Podcast Will India be able to manage the economic impact of COVID-19? | The Hindu Parley podcast Vikas Dhoot This week, we discuss the global Coronavirus pandemic that has effectively brought normal life to a full stop in India through a Centre-enforced
- The Package
The economic fallout of COVID-19
On the prospect of a global recession and what India can do to contain the economic impact of COVID-19
With United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres terming the coronavirus pandemic as the most challenging crisis since World War II and Internationl Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva declaring that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, here is a range of explainers and editorials from The Hindu that address the economic fallout of the pandemic and how India can tackle a global slowdown.
