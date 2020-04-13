The economic fallout of COVID-19

With United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres terming the coronavirus pandemic as the most challenging crisis since World War II and Internationl Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva declaring that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, here is a range of explainers and editorials from The Hindu that address the economic fallout of the pandemic and how India can tackle a global slowdown.