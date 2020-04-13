  • The Package

The economic fallout of COVID-19

On the prospect of a global recession and what India can do to contain the economic impact of COVID-19

With United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres terming the coronavirus pandemic as the most challenging crisis since World War II and Internationl Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva declaring that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, here is a range of explainers and editorials from The Hindu that address the economic fallout of the pandemic and how India can tackle a global slowdown.

In This Package
Will India be able to manage the economic impact of COVID-19? | The Hindu Parley podcast
Will COVID-19 affect the course of globalisation?
Is the global economy headed for recession?
Why has the rupee fallen against the dollar?
Watch | Impact of COVID-19 on the global economy
What can India do to overcome the global slowdown?
Coronavirus | Why has the stock market been so volatile?
Viral economies: On coronavirus impact
Trade in tatters: On the global slump
Monetary policy can’t combat the COVID-19 impact
Blunting the economic impact of a pandemic
Government doing exact opposite of what’s needed to revive economy: Jayati Ghosh
Coronavirus | Why has Kerala sought a relaxation of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management rules?
