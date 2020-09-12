We need to strengthen poor to end poverty: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for strengthening the poor in order to remove poverty.
He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was aimed at empowering the poor.
Mr. Modi was speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the PMAY.
“To remove poverty, we have to strengthen poor and this scheme is aimed at empowering them only,” he said.
Mr. Modi also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the project.
'No carelessness on COVID'
Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, the Prime Minister came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point.
“Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori (No carelessness till a medicine is found. Face mask and maintaining distance of two yards is necessary),” he said.
Till Friday night, 83,619 people have tested coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, while 1,691 have succumbed to the infection.
