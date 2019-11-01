Green light for 2.31 lakh more PMAY homes

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday approved the construction of 2.31 lakh more homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban), taking the total number of homes sanctioned under the scheme to 93.1 lakh.
Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the total houses sanctioned under the scheme, which has a target of 1.1 crore homes, had crossed 93 lakh.
He said Andhra Pradesh had almost reached 100% of its demand for housing with the sanction of about 1.25 lakh more homes on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh had reached 97% of its assessed demand for homes with the sanction of 52,000 houses, he added.
Mr. Mishra said of the 93.1 lakh sanctioned houses, 28 lakh dwelling units have been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries, while construction of 55 lakh houses was under way.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor