Green light for 2.31 lakh more PMAY homes

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday approved the construction of 2.31 lakh more homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban), taking the total number of homes sanctioned under the scheme to 93.1 lakh.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the total houses sanctioned under the scheme, which has a target of 1.1 crore homes, had crossed 93 lakh.

He said Andhra Pradesh had almost reached 100% of its demand for housing with the sanction of about 1.25 lakh more homes on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh had reached 97% of its assessed demand for homes with the sanction of 52,000 houses, he added.

Mr. Mishra said of the 93.1 lakh sanctioned houses, 28 lakh dwelling units have been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries, while construction of 55 lakh houses was under way.