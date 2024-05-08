Watch | Would an inheritance tax work in India? | THoughtcast

Inequality is a concept that has been around for ages in economics and development economics.

But in recent days it has exploded into conversations around the elections relating to manifestos and whether the Congress, in the opposition, really does support an inheritance tax and redistribution of wealth.

It all started when Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, spoke out about the idea of an inheritance tax, similar to that the United States has. While the Congress did not mention an inheritance tax proposal in its manifesto, the PM Narendra Modi did allude to that in his campaign speeches, saying the Congress’s plan for equality is a “dangerous game”.

This conversation between The Hindu’s Narayan Lakshman and Prashanth Perumal looks at the concept in inequality, taxes, whether an inheritance tax would work, and more.

Host: Narayan Lakshman

Video: Thamodharan B.

Production: Shibu Narayan