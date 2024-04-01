GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | What is the vote-from-home facility and who can apply? | Lok Sabha polls 2024

Watch | What is the vote-from-home facility and who can apply? | Lok Sabha polls 2024

The initiative would allow more than 85 lakh senior citizens and 88.4 lakh persons with disabilities to cast their votes

April 01, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

India is all geared up for its longest election season since the first-ever parliamentary elections of 1951-52.

To make the process inclusive and accessible, the Election Commission of India has extended its ‘vote-from-home’ facility to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens aged 85 and above.

Who is eligible to avail the vote-for-home facility?

1) People aged 85 and above

2) Persons with Disabilities: The benchmark disability should be not less than 40% of the specified disability as certified by the concerned certifying authority.

3) Mediapersons covering ‘polling day activities’: Carrying authorisation letters from the Election Commission

4) Workers from essential services such as metros, railways and health care

5) Service voters: Personnel of the armed forces posted away from their hometowns, Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed away from home and those on poll duty

Read the full article to know more.

Reporting: Saumya Kalia

Visuals: The Hindu Archives, Getty images

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

