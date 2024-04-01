Watch | What is the vote-from-home facility and who can apply? | Lok Sabha polls 2024

April 01, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

India is all geared up for its longest election season since the first-ever parliamentary elections of 1951-52.

To make the process inclusive and accessible, the Election Commission of India has extended its ‘vote-from-home’ facility to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens aged 85 and above.

Who is eligible to avail the vote-for-home facility?

1) People aged 85 and above

2) Persons with Disabilities: The benchmark disability should be not less than 40% of the specified disability as certified by the concerned certifying authority.

3) Mediapersons covering ‘polling day activities’: Carrying authorisation letters from the Election Commission

4) Workers from essential services such as metros, railways and health care

5) Service voters: Personnel of the armed forces posted away from their hometowns, Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed away from home and those on poll duty

Reporting: Saumya Kalia

Visuals: The Hindu Archives, Getty images

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S