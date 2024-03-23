Those aged 85 years and above can vote from home via postal ballot

March 23, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Voters who are aged 85 years and above, and persons with disabilities having 40% disability and more can opt for postal ballot for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections, according to M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner and the Returning Officer of Dakshina Kannada constituency.

The booth level officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of such identified voters with a form 12 D. Such voters who prefer postal ballot should fill up that form and return to the respective BLOs.

Later, (after the last date for withdrawal of nominations), Election Commission officials will visit such houses to record postal ballots on a given date. If a voter (the applicant who has submitted form 12 D) is not available during the first visit, such voters will be visited again for the second time before April 26. If they are not available for the second time too, then such voters will loose their voting opportunity.

If a voter opts for postal ballot by submitting form 12 D, such a voter will not be allowed to vote through EVM by visiting polling booths on April 26, the Returning Officer said.